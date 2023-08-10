The Ghanaian media has not been fair to me - Empress Gifty

Gospel musician Gifty Adorye

Ghanaian Gospel musician Gifty Adorye, also known as Empress Gifty has stated that she feels the Ghanaian media isn't being very fair to her.

Speaking on Hitz FM to Andy Dosty, she insisted that even though she feels the media isn’t being fair, she does understand the media space and doesn’t care.



“I understand their controversies and how they work, they can just change everything that you said, but as for me, I don't care, because I know I am doing the right thing and that's it, I make sure that on my page, I tell my people the truth about the whole issue. As for the media, I play along with whatever they're doing” she said.



Empress Gifty also urged her followers to double-check information about her and not just believe captions posted by blogs.



“It's about time the bloggers, the presenters, the consumers need to know that, maybe the caption is there but go check the interview, go listen to what Empress said, if you don't believe it, come to my page, and see what I said, and then you can give your conclusion.

"If the bloggers and the presenters can also switch a little bit, it can also help them because I don’t think I’m the only one,” she added.



