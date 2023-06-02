1
Menu
Entertainment

The Ghanaian movie industry has no identity – Ekow Smith Asante

Ekow Smith Ghanaian actor, Ekow Smith Asante

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Seasoned Ghanaian actor, Ekow Smith Asante, has said the Ghanaian movie industry does not have a formal name with which it can be identified.

According to him, all movie industry brands in Ghana, like Ghallywood and Kumawood, which are used in place of the Ghana movie industry, are for some private individuals hence they cannot boast of any identity.

“I don’t think we (the movie industry) has a name; we are referred to as actors. I’m very serious, but if they have one, I don’t know”, Ekow Smith said.

“We don’t have an identity. Ghallywood is not for us, it’s for a private person and I know that Kumawood is for somebody”, Mr Ekow Smith Asante said in an interview with Kingdom FM monitored by MyNewsGH.com.

Speaking to Fiifi Pratt on the show Afro Joint, Ekow Smith insisted that he will

continue to inform people wherever he finds himself that the Ghana movie industry does not have an identity.

“So far as I’m an actor, even when you ask me on the BBC, I will tell you I don’t think we have a name”, he noted.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe