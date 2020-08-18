Entertainment

The Holy Spirit taught me everything about intimacy - Joe Mettle claims

Joe Mettle with wife

Multiple award winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Joe Mettle prior to his marriage over the weekend made it known he was “pure” when it comes to issues relating to sex.

He has on countless of occasions revealed that he has never had intimacy with a lady until his wedding night.



Well, during his wedding ceremony which happened over the weekend, Joe Mettle locked lips with his wife Selassie and when the audience quizzed how he knew how to kiss, Joe Mettle hilariously replied that the Holy Spirit taught him how to do it.



After the wedding attendants insisted on another kiss session, Joe declined saying that his wife is a very shy person.

He also indicated that he now has the license to kiss his wife so people should stop staring at him.



The ceremony was held at the Kempinski Grand hotel with strictly invited guests.

