Entertainment

The IOTA Minstrel launches three 3 debut singles

Jemimah Owusu Ansah is dubbed the IOTA Minstrel

Over the years, the Ghanaian Gospel Music Industry has faced several challenges and criticisms as a result of the quality, content and impact of the music released by some of its artistes. Many Ghanaians have said that in recent times, the kind of gospel music produced in the country simply does not align with the true aim of worshipping God.

Despite these challenges, Jemimah Owusu Ansah dubbed the IOTA Minstrel is on a mission to usher worshippers into an uncommon divine atmosphere with her three debut singles which were released on Monday, the 17th of August, 2020. The launch of her singles “Worthy of My Praise”, “Prophet’s Cry” and “It is Well” also doubled as the official outdooring of the singer as the “IOTA Minstrel”.



The launch, held at a private residence in Spintex was graced by Reverend Nathan Yeboah and Apostle Joseph Yeboah of Word Faith Chapel International (WFCI), Prophet Seth Dwumor, Pastor AB Kwarteng and Minister Oleenu amongst many dignitaries blessed the occasion with their presence and support.



The IOTA Minstrel is a singer/songwriter, vocal coach and currently the music director of the Blessed Generation Choir and IOTA Worship. Discovering she had been blessed with the gift of singing at a tender age, the minstrel grew up falling in love with the gift and spent most of her time serving in the youth and music ministry arm of her church.



With service, discipline and dedication towards the minstrel call, she has matured through the ranks and gained remarkable experience which has opened doors of opportunity for her to minister on numerous music concerts including MTN Ghana Stands in Worship (2016) and on various church stages, universities and corporate entities.

Described as a worshipper who is the embodiment of a divine portal, the IOTA Minstrel places emphasis on godly standards, spirituality and commands an atmosphere that is exceptional. She believes “worship is always a reminder to the devil that God is the only one in total control”, and her ministrations are proof that one can let loose and receive empowerment from God to take on life's battles.



In spite of all the misconceptions that have plagued the Ghana Gospel Music Industry, the IOTA Minstrel aspires to inspire the next generation of worshippers to use their God-given gifts in genuine service to God and not compromise them to meet the standards of men.



All three singles “Worthy of My Praise”, “Prophet’s Cry” and “It is Well” are available for download on apple music, itunes, deezer, spotify amazon music and google play music.

Source: IOTA Minstrel, Cotributor

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.