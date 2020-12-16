The Joy Experience: The 9 Lessons of Christmas

Official artwork for the event

Source: Dominion TV

Dominion Television presents ‘The Joy Experience: The 9 Lessons of Christmas’, a live musical dance drama to usher in the Christmas holiday season, delivering messages of divine hope, redemption, and remembrance of the essence of the Christmas season.

The stage performances will take place 18-20 December, 2020 at Action Chapel International, Spintex Road with show times at 8pm on the 18th and 19th December, and at 7 pm on the 20th December.



The Joy Experience: The 9 Lessons of Christmas is an adaptation of the traditional Night of 9 Lessons and Carols Service directed by acclaimed Hollywood director, Raquis D. Petree, performed through dance choreographed and set to a musical score of Christmas carols infused with traditional and contemporary African rhythms and styles.



Set against the backdrop of two young boys, one an African American eager to connect to his roots. The second a Ghanaian who is excited to share how Christmas is celebrated in a Ghanaian way.



He enlists the help of elders to assist with explaining the foreshadowing of the birth of Christ that is reflected through the 9 Lessons of Christmas – starting at the Garden of Eden which is set in a Ghanaian town and taking us right up till the birth of Jesus Christ.

“We are very excited to present the production of The Joy Experience: The 9 Lessons of Christmas to Everlasting Joy this holiday season as an event that can be enjoyed by the entire family to inspire hope, deepen faith, and celebrate the incarnation of God’s love. We have an amazing cast of talent that represent Ghana and the African diaspora that will surely leave a lasting impression of the true and timeless meaning of Christmas,” shares Lee Kasumba, Marketing Director at Dominion Television.



The Christmas Joy Experience: Nine lessons to Everlasting Joy is a collaborative effort with an ensemble cast that represents talent from across various churches, generations and well-known youth dance theatre groups in Ghana.



The production also has a touch of international flair with Atlanta based choreographer Delight Moore and Ghanaian dance practitioner, educator, and choreographer Kofi Anthonio.



“Audiences will enjoy and sing along to well-loved Christmas Carols including 'O Holy Night', 'Mary Did You Know' and 'Joy To The World' all performed with Ghanaian Flavour as well as be thrilled with dance a fusion of contemporary theatre dance and popular African dance styles such as Shaku and Gwera Gwera. It is my hope that through this show, the audience will be entertained while also gaining an understanding of Christmas and a reminder to everyone of God's faithfulness and that He always keeps His promises,” adds Mark Atitsogbui, Creative Director.

