The Kofi Oduro on the pulpit is not same at home – Pastor's wife reveals

Prophet Kofi Oduro

Rev. Rita Oduro, wife of Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro—the man of God renowned for his audacity and fearlessness in public speaking, has disclosed that her husband is a completely different person at home.

Many people, according to Mama Rita, think that her husband will be a challenging individual in nature, just as he is loud in his words when preaching the word of God. However, Mama Rita has said that the well-known preacher has a different approach to domestic matters.



The couple, who would be married for 24 years this year, share their successful marriage story with Nana Yaa Konadu on her Talklife TV show.



Speaking about their marital journey, Mrs. Oduro said that her husband, the Founder and Leader of the Alabaster International Ministry, is remarkably composed, kind and easygoing.



She said, "Although he is loud and strict, once you get to know him, there's always peace and the love is endless."

She went on, "Papa is not a difficult guy, but I have come to know that because of his mandate in life, he comes across as very loud when he is preaching. Many people mistakenly believe that is how he acts at home, but that is not the case."



She quickly clarified, though, that if you ignore Dr. Oduro's orders, he won't think twice before firing you.



"Since we've been together for a while, I've studied him and am aware of his likes and dislikes. Thanks to the Lord's mercies, my children and I are following his lead. If he instructs you to sit down and you continue standing, he won't be satisfied with it, he will be enraged," she added.