The NDC will find an excuse not to sign the Anti-LGBT+ Bill when they attain power - A Plus

Entertainment pundit cum politician, Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly known as A Plus, has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will find an excuse not to sign the Anti-LGBT+ Bill when they come into government.

He said even though most of the NDC MPs are calling on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assent to the anti-gay bill, they will resist signing it in the future when their party also attains power.



The Gomoa Central parliamentary aspirant however, strongly believes that, irrespective of the pressure being mounted on Akufo-Addo by the public, he will never assent to the Anti-LGBT+ Bill.



“You see the way people are making noise about Akufo-Addo not signing the Anti-LGBT+ Bill; if he leaves office and the NDC comes to power, they will be giving excuses and may even refer it to parliament for a review.



"That is how politicians behave. I know Akufo-Addo will never sign the bill,” he said while speaking on the United Showbiz programme aired on UTV and monitored by GhanaWeb.



About the passage of the anti-gay bill:



President Akufo-Addo, however, refused to assent to the anti-gay bill until the Supreme Court rules on its constitutionality.

His stance was after the Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely known as the Anti-LGBT+ Bill.



The bill seeks to ban Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts will be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



