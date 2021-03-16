'The One' album will win Ghana its first Grammys – Jupitar

Jupitar, Dancehall and Reggae artiste

Ghanaian Dancehall and Reggae artiste Jupitar is hopeful that his recently released album “The One” will bring Grammys honours to Ghana in the near future.

His assertion follows the recent big scalp by Nigerian artistes Burna Boy and Wizkid at the just ended Grammys where they won Best Global Music Album and Best Music Video respectively.



According to Jupitar, it is the dream of every musician to win a Grammy and he had the right team behind him to achieve the set objective.



“I am very hopeful that the One Album would bring Ghana its first Grammy award because I have a solid team behind me. We are going to push the album to the extreme and with the right connection I believe I will get there and when the time comes we will celebrate it,’’ he told GNA Entertainment.

Jupitar revealed that talent was not enough if you are to win a Grammy and you would have to explore a wider music market to get any chance of receiving the top musical accolade.



“You need to have the right strategy and a great team behind you to win a Grammy. As a musician, talent is not enough to get you to the Grammy level. We should not be content with our local fans but try to explore the global market and get some big collaborations to increase your chances of winning a Grammy,’’ he said.



The 20-track “One Album” since its release has dominated various Reggae Album Charts and continues to make waves with artistes including Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Samini, among others featuring on the project.