The Tiktok star whose father locked family, absconded and never returned

Felicia Osei who has gained popularity through social media ap Tiktok has shared a story of how her father skillfully locked his family – wife and daughters – and fled, leaving them to their own fate.

Unsure why her father took that decision, Felicia Osei in an interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show aired on October 16, 2022, said she was about six years old when the incident happened.



Her father, according to the narrative, escaped when the wife was asleep.



“Growing up, I saw my father in the house. The last time I saw him was when I was about 6 years old. He said he was going to buy something,” Felicia Osei recalled in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



“We had always gone with him but that day, he said he would go alone. He locked the door, said goodbye and didn’t return. That was it. He run away and left us and I’ve never set eyes on him again,” she added.

Born at Akwatia Line and raised at Tafo, all in the Ashanti regional capital Kumasi, Felicia said she was left in the hands of her mother and uncle. Based on her father’s decision to abandon them, they decided to replace their surname – Frimpong - with the mother’s family name ‘Osei’.



“Osei is mum’s family name. Because my father never returned, we decided to use our mother’s family name ‘Osei’. My father was Frimpong,” Felicia said.



