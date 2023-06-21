The advice ex-President Kufuor gave Yvonne Nelson over her paternity quagmire

Yvonne Nelson and former president John Agyekum Kufuor captured in a shot

In the quest to unravel the confusion surrounding her supposed relationship with the late former Speaker of Parliament, Peter Ala Adjetey, one of the people she confided in was former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

This portion of Yvonne’s life story captured in her book, comes after she had discovered that the late astute politician was rather her biological father and not Mr. Nelson.



According to the actress, there were a lot of questions begging for answers, and she saw Mr. Kufuor as the right man to clear her thoughts.



Owing to the fact that the late Mr. Ala Adjetey was one of the persons former President Kufuor had closely worked with, Yvonne saw it as a good opportunity to dig more into his personality, as the physical features she had seen in pictures weren’t enough clues.



“Even without Googling, I knew Peter Ala Adjetey was tall, but that’s where our similarities ended. It was when I spoke to former President John Agyekum Kufuor that he pointed out other invisible features that linked me to the politician he had worked closely with. President John Agyekum Kufuor had had a hand in the nomination of Peter Ala Adjetey as the second Speaker of Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana. He was subsequently voted by members of parliament and sworn into office.



"Prior to that, Peter Ala Adjetey had served as the national chairman of the NPP from 1995 to 1998 and worked with Mr. Kufuor in that capacity, so the two knew each other well. Before the Fourth Republic, both men had been politicians in the 1980s, so I was speaking to the right man,” she stated.

Yvonne Nelson said after a long chat with Mr. Kufuor, he believed beyond doubt that she was indeed Mr. Ala Adjetey’s daughter, and this according to him, was evident in some traits she possessed, such as the strength of conviction.



She then said the former president advised her not to be consumed by her past and the things she has no control over, but rather focus on building on whatever gains she had made.







Yvonne added that Mr. Kufuor was elated that she had not turned into a failure in spite of her father’s absence in her life.



“Former President Kufuor did not have any reason to doubt my mother’s story. He said he had monitored my Dumsor-Must-Stop campaign, and if anyone said I was related to Peter Ala Adjetey, he could tell where I got my strength of conviction from. He encouraged me not to let my past hold me down. He was happy I had not turned out to be a failure as a result of the absence of the late statesman in my life.

"He said I should focus on building on whatever gains I had made and not brood over things I had no control over. He opened his doors to me and assured me of a listening ear if I ever needed any. I left feeling somewhat happy or relieved, but it was temporary,” she stated.



Unfortunately, things did not end well, as Yvonne who conducted a DNA test to finalize her conviction, was met with another shock that the former Speaker of Parliament isn’t her father either.



