The best time to ‘bang’ your man is when you are upset with him – Stephanie Benson to ladies

UK-based Ghanaian singer, Stephanie Benson, has advised women not to ditch their men anytime they are having a fight at home.

According to her, women should endeavor to switch and channel their anger into offering some steamy hot, and freaky sex to their men, instead of staying upset about issues other than the ones related to cheating.



Stephanie Benson said ‘anger sex’ best resolves petty fights in relationships than other approaches she can think of.



“A lot of you married women take sex off the table when you are angry at your partner. I’m not talking about when he is cheating, I’m talking about the normal crawls that happen in a relationship. Some of you get so angry that when you even go to bed all you do is coil up. I am here to tell you that when you’re angry with your partner, it is the best time to have sex. It is one of the best sex you could ever have.



"Go to where he is sitting. The sitting room, kitchen, wherever he is and shut the door. Pull his pants down and give him the best blow job he could ever get. Before he cums, put it right in there. That is the best way to get over anger. Don’t let him remember that girl he left in the office because he is pissed off. Now that I have sufficiently stimulated your senses, go take one for me,” she said in a video shared on her Instagram page.



Stephanie Benson is known for making comments about sex and relationship while sharing her experiences. She once disclosed that her husband’s balls are insensitive due to how she usually manhandles them.

Watch the video below.









EB/BB