The bigwigs who joined Yvonne Nelson for launch of her memoir

Yvonne Nelson made history on June 18, 2023, as the actress launched her memoir ‘I Am Not Yvonne Nelson' at Peduase Valley Resort, a ceremony that saw many celebrities, businessmen, and politicians in attendance.

Emceed by colleague actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor, the colourful, chaired by business mogul Afari Dartey was graced by CEO of National Petroleum Authority, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid; renowned movie director and producer Abdul Salam Mumuni; 3-time Grammy Award nominee Rocky Dawuni.



Actors and actresses who were present included Joselyn Dumas, Martha Ankomah, Kwaku Manu, Akuapem Poloo, Prince David Osei, John Dumelo, Eddie Nartey, Adjetey Anang, Jessica Williams and Peter Ritchie.



From the music world were Empress Gifty, Edem, Becca, and Medikal while Manasseh Azure Awuni who wrote the foreword for the book was among the media personalities present.



Describing the occasion as not only a “celebration of a major milestone of the launch of my book but more importantly to share each other’s company and remind ourselves what makes us humans”, Yvonne Nelson who shook during her speech said “more often than not, we’re all caught up in the celebrity bubbling of the glitz and glamour and in the process, we lose our humanity. This is what this evening, and I dare to say, this book is all about”.



Actor, farmer cum politician John Dumelo was the first to buy a copy of the book at the launch. Known to be a close friend to Yvonne Nelson, Dumelo bought a copy of the book for GH₵200,000 while a Nigerian businessman together with his partner bought a copy for US$50,000, GhanaWeb Entertainment Editor Abrantepa Benefo Buabeng reports.





About the book



I Am Not Yvonne Nelson is an explosive and riveting account of a young woman who sets out to discover herself but finds out that she has been living with a false identity.



The drama and the twists and turns of this moving story have all the markings of a spell-binding movie script, except that the protagonist, who is an actor, is contending with a reality that intermittently soaks her pillow with tears.



Uncharacteristic of an autobiography, the author comes to her audience stark naked. The book opens the door widely into the life of the author and exposes the good, the bad and the ugly sides, not only of her life, but also of the make-believe world of celebrities.



















