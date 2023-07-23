The cave of Ali Baba and his 40 thieves discovered at Abelemkpe - Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian radio personality Blakk Rasta

Ghanaian radio personality Blakk Rasta has not held back while throwing shade at Cecilia Abena Dapaah after substantial sums of money and personal belongings in over a million dollars, hundreds of euros, and cedis went missing at her home.

In a Facebook post to express his thoughts once again, Blakk Rasta didn't mince words as he addressed the ongoing investigation.



In a candid and provocative post, he wrote, "The CAVE of Ali Baba & his 40 THIEVES has been discovered at ABELENKPE.."



His pointed reference to the tale of Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves seemed to draw a direct comparison between the alleged theft case and the ancient story of a cave harbouring hidden treasures and a group of deceitful bandits.



Blakk Rasta's public post has intensified the scrutiny of the alleged theft case and put the spotlight on the need for transparency and accountability among high-ranking officials.



With Cecilia Dapaah being a prominent figure in the government, the case has raised questions about the extent of wealth and influence wielded by those in power.



The alleged theft case has already been making headlines for its staggering scale, involving not just monetary assets but also personal belongings such as clothing, perfumes, and jewellery.

The accused house helps Patience and Sarah, now face serious charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and multiple counts of stealing.



As investigations continue, additional individuals have also been charged in connection with the thefts, hinting at the complexity and potential magnitude of the case.



Amid the public outcry, the court proceedings have garnered significant attention with Cecilia Dapaah resigning from government.



Patience, along with her alleged boyfriends and father, have been remanded into custody, while Sarah was granted bail due to her status as a breastfeeding mother.



As the nation awaits further updates on the case, the demand for transparency in public officials' financial dealings and possessions has reached a crescendo.



Ghanaians are seeking reassurance that no one is above the law and that those in positions of power will be held accountable if found guilty of any wrongdoing.





