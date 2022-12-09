The clothes I wear are more expensive than the ones in boutiques - Yaw Dabo

Kumawood actor, Yaw Dabo

Ghanaian diminutive actor, Yaw Dabo, has disclosed that the clothes he gets from Mothercare shops are far more expensive than those in the boutiques after some netizens rubbished the clothes he wears and added that he sleeps in baby cots.

Speaking with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Yaw Dabo said, “Sometimes when you insult someone you disagree with, it doesn’t mean. You have solved the issue. At Mothercare shops, people go there to buy things, but not to get the items there for free.



“Getting stuff from mother cares is very expensive compared to some boutiques you see in town. The clothes I wear are far more expensive than those you find at other boutiques. Maybe the person didn’t check the prices before he said it.”



He furthermore asserted that he believes the baby cots could even be far more expensive than some beds while warning people to watch what they say about other people.



“That baby cot they claim I sleep in, when you ask about the price, maybe his or her mattress wouldn’t match that price. When some people talk, they don’t check anything else just because they have the bundle.



“You don’t know people's backgrounds. Watch what you say, people die for no reason, people go mad for a reason, and people don’t see the covenant you have with God,” he added.



According to the actor, not everyone can be gossiped about and the person may go scot-free because some people have covenanted with God and talking against them brings curses on you.

“That’s why in the past when you talk against someone who has a covenant with God it becomes a curse for you,” he educated.







ADA/BB