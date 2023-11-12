The conscious effort to play 80% of Nigerian music has yielded results – MzVee on Grammys

Ghanaian singer, MzVee

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee, has said the conscious effort to play 80 percent of Nigeria music has yielded results.

This comes after several Ghanaian artistes missed out on the 2024 Grammy nominations, paving the way for about four Nigerian musicians to be selected for the awards.



MzVee, in an interview with Amansan Krakye said, “Nigerians are all over the world, they’ve spread like wildfire and they push their own and the media in Nigeria have protected their artistes.



“They’re very serious about their 80-20 airplay and at first Ghanaian music was in Nigeria anyhow and they even used to come here to beg to perform,” she added on Property FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com

She continued “But they’ve made a conscious effort to play their music 80 percent but we’re not protected here in Ghana and our system is infiltrated with so much foreign music.



“It’s not just about music but everything we just love the foreign stuff so looking at our numbers and the way our system has been infiltrated with foreign things how can we get the level where people are complaining about”.