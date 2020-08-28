Entertainment

The creative arts industry was one of Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s priorities - Attractive Mustapha

Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

Ghanaian journalist and blogger, Attractive Mustapha, has stated that the Creative Arts industry was one of Ghana’s first president Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s priorities so he attached all seriousness to the sector.

Speaking as a panelist on Onua 95.1 FM, he stated that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was one of the leaders who demonstrated that they really had the entertainment industry at heart.



He advised the current leaders and successive governments to learn from Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and help build the industry.



Attractive Mustapha known in real life as Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, explained that during Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s era, he made conscious efforts to promote the tourism and creative industry.

According to him, the former president in 1964 established the Ghana Films Industry Corporation (GFIC), sponsored and encouraged state bands, and also travelled with musicians on foreign trips in order to expose them to the international market for business.



He also stated that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was instrumental in making the highlife music genre what it is today after supporting the likes of Phillip Gbeho, Antubam, Saka Acquaye, Dr. Oku Ampofo and some others.

