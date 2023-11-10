The creative arts sector is one of the most lucrative, why is it being neglected? - George Quaye questions govt

broadcaster and event organizer, George Quaye

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster and event organizer, George Quaye, has added his voice to the ongoing outcry over the lack of attention given the deteriorating state of the National Theatre.

According to him, such negligence stems from the fact that the creative space was not considered a sector to be taken “seriously” .



Speaking on a live Twitter spaces discussion with Graphic Showbiz, George Quaye recounted how the creative arts sector wasn’t considered to be lucrative enough due to some actors remaining poor despite their efforts.



He, however, acknowledged legendary playwright Uncle Ebo Whyte for keeping the industry going and called for a collaborative effort to push the creative space.



“The theatre societies are all dead, and it has been like that for a decade now. The one person who has kept the industry going is Uncle Ebo Whyte. We’ve got to salute him for that.



"But we in the creative space have to create that visibility, that respect and that honour by first supporting one another,” he said.

Quaye expressed concern about the neglect shown towards creative arts facilities like auditoriums at the School of Performing Arts in the University of Ghana and the National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI), which have been left abandoned.



He further highlighted the relevance of the creative arts sector to national development and lamented its negligence by government even though it has proven to be a lucrative sector for revenue generation.



“Over the years, governments past and present have not done anything nice concerning theatre. Even this current government, what is their most significant success? It is the year of return, and this was pushed by the creative space. It is all connected to theatre. Even tour guides, it is all theatre".



“If everything has indicated that this is a space that is very profitable, why does it happen to be one of the most neglected spaces? Why cant we see that this is a space that drives the country?” he quizzed.



George Quaye's comments come on the back of recent calls for more support for the creative arts sector in Ghana. Especially its facilities.

Recently, staff of the National Theatre embarked on a protest action on November 7. They called for the removal of its director, Amy Frimpong, accusing her of mismanagement of funds and abuse of power.



ID/NOQ







