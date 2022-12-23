0
The dance industry has been sidelined - Dance Alliance Ghana

Davies Graham 696x370.png President of Dance Alliance Ghana, Davies Graham

Fri, 23 Dec 2022

President of Dance Alliance Ghana, Davies Graham has lamented inadequate attention from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and culture and other legally recognized Creative Arts bodies.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, Mr. Graham noted that dancing serves as a complement to all other aspects of the creative industry. However, the typical Ghanaian misconception that “dancing is for people with low academic performance” makes them feel sidelined.

“There is no domain in the Creative Arts industry that does not use dance. But when everything is being done in terms of budgetary allocation, we are sidelined. We are not being cared for. Anything that has to do with dance does not reach the level of the industry” he bemoaned.

Meanwhile, the National Head of Dance Groups, David Gamadi, alias Chello has debunked negative misconceptions about dancers.

“I have friends in the corporate world who are working and have their masters and diplomas and they are dancers,” he said.

The Dance Alliance Ghana was born to unite the dance industry with a collective voice and make the dance profession recognized, accepted, supported, and legally backed by the government.

The Union was launched on March 2, 2022, and it is aligned with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and other creative arts bodies.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
