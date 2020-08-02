Entertainment

The depression was serious, I wasn’t thinking straight - MzVee

Ghanaian songstress MzVee has said that she was depressed and nearly quit music for good when she was with Lynx Entertainment.

MzVee, who is one of the top-notch Ghanaian female musicians took a break from music as saying she felt suffocated by the personal problems she went through in 2019.



The ‘Natural Girl’ hitmaker has said she thought her music career was all over when she took a break from music.



“No, every workplace has problems so I won’t sit here and pretend that there was no problem. There are problems everywhere, there are problems at home, at work, everywhere there are problems so yes definitely back and forth anytime but we always found a way to come to an agreement but the reason why I left was that I just couldn’t contain the depression.”

“In 2019, I took a yearlong break from music but I didn’t know I was going to come back. The depression was very serious so with all the thinking all that came into my mind was that I was going to stop the music because I was just done. I wasn’t even thinking straight then. All I knew was that I was not ok so I just needed time off so I just went off the scene.



She added “I’m the type of person who doesn’t speak up much, I don’t share my thought with people because I’m very to myself. When I was growing up my mother will say Vera you, I don’t know what you are thinking. I can come from school straight to my room, I was very by myself. Secondary School, from dormitory to class. It’s just how I’ve been because growing up we were in a very strict home and we weren’t allowed to have friends and play around so I was antisocial so sharing my thoughts with people is not something I never knew how to do so anytime I had a problem, it was all on me and then it compiled to a point that it was just driving me insane”.



“The only person I could talk to was Richie. So as for Richie in somewhere 2017 we had the discussion and I told him that I think I will be stopping the music soon because he knew I was going through something. So 2018, end part of 2018 when I told him I’m going to stop, he was like he knew it was coming so that was it. He didn’t want me to stop but that was it.”

