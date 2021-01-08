The designer behind Samira Bawumia's elegant fashion sense

Samira Bawumia

Days before the presidential inauguration, many had started predicting what the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, would wear to the event that will see his husband sworn in, as the Vice President of Ghana for a second term.

As expected, she didn’t disappoint with her elegant and sophisticated look that got tongues wagging and heads turning at her every step.



Many expected her signature elaborate and colourful look but she switched it back a little, for a subtle but an elegant appearance.



She was swooned in a darker shade of green, beaded details, combined with Kente, a turban, a purse and a designed nose mask fit for the times that we are in.



As you may have it, a few found her look a bit down and boring for such an occasion, calling on her to match up with a much brightly lit wear in her next appearance.



However, many fell in love with her look and are in search for the designer behind the first lady’s dazzling outfits.



The design company is a Ghanaian fashion house called Pistis, and it is owned by the duo, Kabutey and Sumaya Dzietror.

They are known for their innovative corset/ beaded bridal outfits, and have featured on top fashion expos around the world including Radiance bridal show, Dubai season 111, Glitz Africa fashion week among others.



I admire the Fashion sense of SAMIRA BAWUMIA ????..She is always on point ???? This is WOMAN...???????? pic.twitter.com/pPnIi3EEXa — BORLA BIRD ? (@Harmony_973) January 7, 2021

