The devil is a liar - Captain Planet reacts to Kuami Eugene’s accident

Ghanaian musician Captain Planet of 4x4 fame has reacted to his colleague artiste, Kuami Eugene’s accident which has dominated conversations in the public domain.

In his reaction, he asked members of the public to pray fervently for the ailing artiste as he receives treatment at the hospital to expedite his recovery process.



He stated that no plans of the devil against the life of Eugene shall come to pass if the accident was not of natural cause but had something to do with somebody orchestrating to mess up his life.



The musician wished Eugene a speedy recovery and to come back as soon as possible to continue doing exploits to entertain his fanbase and the nation at large.



“Speedy recovery, @KuamiEugene. Keep him in your prayers. He was involved in a near-fatal car accident on the N1. The devil is a liar,” he wrote on his X page, sighted by GhanaWeb.



About Kuami Eugene’s accident



Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene was involved in a motor accident at the Achimota Overhead, close to the Achimota Forest.

He rammed his vehicle into the back of a tipper truck at about 11:30 pm on Sunday, March 17, 2024.



A reporter at the scene arranged for a vehicle to transport him and another passenger to the University of Ghana Medical Center (UGMC).



He also called the Achimota Police to the scene.



Speaking to the media, the journalist said, "I was behind them, so I stopped and rushed to rescue them; that was when I realized it was Kuame Eugene. He had a broken wrist and a deep cut on his right hand."



He also explained that the tipper truck was in motion but moving slowly when the musician crashed into it.



He believes the accident occurred because the N1 highway was extremely dark due to poor lighting, while the tipper truck also lacked a tail light, thereby worsening visibility.

Meanwhile, Kuami Eugene's management, Lynx Entertainment, has notified the public that the musician is alive and receiving treatment at the hospital.



Speedy recovery ❤️‍???? @KuamiEugene . Keep him in your prayers. He was involved in near-fatal car accident on the N1. The devil is a liar pic.twitter.com/MYwBRbBbYz — CAPTAIN PLANET 4X4 (@CAPTAINPLANETGH) March 18, 2024

