The doctor who handled Funny Face’s mental issues should be questioned - Socrate Safo

Film producer, Socrate Safo

Veteran film producer and director Socrate Safo has called on the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) to question the doctor who took care of comedian Funny Face when he was battling mental issues at the Psychiatric Hospital.

The assigned medical practitioner for the comedian's mental well-being has the responsibility to advise on precautions to be taken after treatment, according to him.



He argued that if the doctor failed to recommend restricting the comedian's driving, he should be held accountable because he had not fully recovered.



Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Socrate indicated that he would not blame Funny Face’s accident on him but rather on the medical practitioners.



“I will not blame the whole problem on Funny Face, but I will blame it on the system. Because once you are taken to the hospital, and you have a certified doctor who treats and diagnoses you, there are some recommendations he/she has to make.



“There are things that by law you have to do; one is, if you are a driver, you shouldn’t drive again because [mental issues] could come at any time, and you can’t control it. If we don’t have that report, then the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) should question the doctor who handled him,” he said.



About Funny Face’s accident

Funny Face was involved in a gory accident at Kasoa, located in the Central Region.



He was said to have knocked down five people at a place known as Kakraba Junction.



Among the victims were a mother and her two children and two other motorcyclists whom he hit after the impact.



On March 24, 2024, reports indicated that he was intoxicated and driving at excessive speed, resulting in the incident.



Accra-based UTV posted a video from the scene showing Funny Face being led away while others swarmed the vehicle that he was reportedly driving in.



He has been embroiled in a messy relationship issue in recent years with his baby mama, and the issues led a court to refer him for psychological evaluation.

He is also on record to have admitted to battling depression at some point.



In recent rants, he attacked his baby mama on social media, accusing her of scheming to take their three children away from him forever.



Watch the video below





