The dollar will soon trade at GH¢5.00 – A Plus predicts

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus, has predicted that the cedi is about to experience a massive improvement than it already has.

As of Friday, December 16, 2022, the Ghana Cedi was trading against the US dollar at a buying price of GH¢9.00 while selling at GH¢8.0055 on the interbank forex market.



The development has since compelled A Plus to predict that the local currency is likely to further appreciate in the coming days.



“The dollar is singing I fall for you down flat to the cedi. By Monday, it will be 5 cedis to a dollar. Things are getting better,” he wrote as caption to the Bank of Ghana exchange rates on Instagram.



Meanwhile, scores of Ghanaian celebrities asides from A Plus, have reacted to the strengthened performance of the Ghana Cedi against foreign currencies, particularly, the US dollar.



The likes of Kwame A Plus, Lydia Forson, Prince David Osei, and others have taken to social media to register their satisfaction with the cedi’s improvement in value.

These individuals form part netizens who believe that the development could be a sign of relief from the country’s current economic woes.



However, others insist that the development isn’t worth celebrating if prices of goods and services are still stagnant even whiles the dollar seems to be performing well.



