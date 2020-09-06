Entertainment

The first photo of Medikal and Fella Makafui's baby hits the internet

Medikal, musician

I am pretty sure many social media folks have been patiently waiting to catch an exclusive glimpse of Makafui Fella and Medikal‘s child who was recently welcomed into the world.

Well, if you were part of the people who waited,zionfelix.net can finally reports that the wait is over.



The AMG Business rapper and his actress wife not long ago posted a first-time exclusive picture of the baby on their Instagram pages.



Medikal, who happens to be the first person to share the photo, added the caption: “Welcome to the universe my queen ! Island Frimpong. You no get problem, God got us”

His wife also posted the photo and added the caption: “GLORY BE TO GOD ????????????”.





