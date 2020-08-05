Entertainment

The five times Bulldog attacked government

Artiste manager and showbiz pundit ‘Bulldog’, known in real life as Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, has in recent times attacked the government on several occasions.

From interviews to discussion platforms, Bulldog’s choice of words has proven beyond doubts that he is very unpleased with the works of this current Akufo-Addo-led administration.



Perhaps his fierce criticisms are aimed at putting government on its toes in order to avert repetition of mistakes as Ghanaians have seen in the past.



Or just maybe it may be otherwise.



Lets find various instances Bulldog attacked government



Bulldog asked that Akufo-Addo should have resigned and Bawumia jailed



He descended on the vice president and the president in an interview on 3FM saying the President Akufo-Addo is the worst performing leader Ghana has ever had, hence he (Nana Addo) should have resigned by now for failing to perform.

“We all know most politicians are liars but Akufo-Addo seemed or looked like he was going to be different. When he started his campaign and was talking and talking, you know, he is the worst president ever. He and his hype man Bawumia... What job does he do? This is a man who should be behind bars. They went to the North to go and share food that has expired to people,” these were the exact words of Bulldog on radio.







He attacked Akufo-Addo again for collapsing Menzgold



Bulldog who was at that time the repertoire and artist manager at Zylofon Media, attacked the NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for collapsing Menzgold and hanging the blame on the CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM1.



Bulldog unleashed his anger at President Nana-Addo, blaming him for “shamefully watching on” as BoG and SEC destroyed an investment opportunity which was helping millions of Ghanaians including him.





He labelled govt as childish and silly for organising George Floyd memorial service



Artiste Manager Bulldog described as “silly, childish and foolish” the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture’s decision to organise a memorial service for the late George Floyd who was “gruesomely killed” by a white American police officer in the USA on 25 May 2020.



In an interview with ClassFM he stated; “I think it’s foolish, I think if we have a diaspora community here in Ghana which I know we have and they are doing this for George Floyd I understand, but if you are going to waste taxpayers money… the Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture does not know what to do with our monies but will spend it on this, then it does not make sense”.



“I believe that we have too many dead [people] in this country, there are four girls missing in Takoradi till date we haven’t found them and nobody has held any memorial service for them…there was a journalist that was killed and nobody has held a memorial service for him and countless individuals, Ghanaian lives were lost in serving this country of ours, nobody gives a damn…so, I don’t get it unless it’s for exportation purposes. I mean why will a Ministry of Art and Culture put their logo there and say it’s beyond the return I think it’s so silly, childish and foolish,” Bulldog stated.



He criticized govt for not congratulating Shatta Wale on Beyonce collaboration



Bulldog who doubles as Shatta Wale’s manager was not happy about the President’s delay in congratulating his artiste over Beyoncé’s collaboration.

Bulldog expressed his disappointment when speaking with MzGee on TV3’s ‘Simply Showbiz’.



He emphasised that it wouldn’t have been a crime for President Akufo Addo to tweet about Shatta Wale’s feat with Beyoncé. Following this however, the President tweeted and congratulated the Dancehall artiste over the feat.



Bulldog labelled this current govt worse than Mahama’s administration



Artiste manager Bulldog said now is the “worst time to be a Ghanaian” with President Nana Akufo-Addo and his deputy Dr Mahamudu Bawumia at the helm of affairs.



Bulldog explained that things have worsened than before because the promises and lies propagated by the government are too many, as compared to those of the previous government.



He said: “Actually, this is the worst time to be a Ghanaian because we all have problems and there are challenges with every country but the difference between this government and the previous government or elsewhere is that the promises or the lies are too many. They’ve not really done what they promised.”

“They have not fulfilled what they promised and they have destroyed what they came to meet,” he added.





