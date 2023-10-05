The foolishness must stop - Archipalago blasts social media users for unnecessary comparisons

Ghanaian musician, Archipalago

Ghanaian musician Archipalago has criticized social media users for what he considers "foolish comparisons" targeting artists in the music industry.

His comments come after Highlife singer Black Sherif won the award for Best International Flow at the BET Hip-Hop Awards. The win led to the usual social media banter, with artists including Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, and Shatta Wale being compared and debated as to who had the most achievements.



Taking to his Twitter handle on October 5, Archipalago cautioned Ghanaians, especially those on social media, to refrain from making unnecessary comparisons and putting pressure on artists whenever their colleagues win awards. He also cited the case of actor and politician John Dumelo being trolled after "Beasts of No Nation" star Abraham Attah won several international awards.



"You guys should stop that foolish behavior of putting pressure on others whenever someone wins an award. Congrats to Blacko for his award, but why is it that after he received his award, you started trolling someone else for not winning an award?



"The last time Flowkingstone spoke about this, after Abraham Attah won his award, you guys started attacking John Dumelo. You guys should stop that foolish attitude," he said in a video posted on Twitter.



Archipalago's comments align with calls from dozens of industry stakeholders to stop the trolling and comparisons and instead offer support from fans and consumers in the industry.





The foolishness must stop pic.twitter.com/9EKReb114g — Palago Mufasa (@Archipalago) October 5, 2023

ID/BB



