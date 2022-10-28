The hardship in Ghana is getting out of hand - Phaize cries

Phaize

Source: Fredrick Kofi Dro, Contributor

Emmanuel Amoah Donkor, widely known as Phaize has cried out to the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the current economic crisis and high cost of living.

Phaize believes that as a mouthpiece of his fans, followers, and the general public, he has a responsibility to speak up and represent them when the need arises and for that reason, he composed ‘Metu Afri Ghana’, a song representing the cries of the average Ghanaian youth.



In this song, Phaize stated high cost of living, unavailability of jobs, unfavorable economy for entrepreneurs and investment, and high cost of fuel are among many other reasons forcing the workforce of the country to seek greener pastures elsewhere.



In a recent interview with Code Micky, the young musician said things are no more funny as a sachet of water is even becoming a luxury.

“Things are not easy, the youth are ready to work but the hardship is driving all of us away. You work hard and there’s nothing to show for it. We all want to leave Ghana and go outside to work and make some good returns,” he said.



Phaize is a budding Ghanaian musician who sings to inspire, entertain and educate. He featured on Shatta Wale’s ‘Ahodwo Las Vegas’ and has also worked with Fameye, Flowking Stone and many other Ghanaian musicians.



