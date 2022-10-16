The inspiring story behind the choral song ‘Oye’

James Varrick Armaah

Called it the ‘presidential song’ and you will be right. Composed by James Varrick Armaah in 2009, the song, Oye, became very popular among Ghanaians when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo won the 2016 Presidential Elections.

The President will be seen dancing to the song whenever it is being played at national events. It was played by a Chinese police band when the President visited China in 2018.



But what inspired this great composition?



James Varrick Armaah speaking in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on Sunday, October 9, explained that the choral song which has been the President’s favourite was his song of praise to God because at the time he was writing the song in 2009, things were not okay for him.



“Oye is a song of praise. God is good and he has always been good only that at the time I was writing that song, things were not very okay.



“I tried to leave the country so many years ago. After my service at the University of Ghana, I wanted to run away; so, I went to the USA, I was in Atlanta Georgia. I had started Harmonious Chorale, so I had to decide whether I will be coming back for ministry or staying for greener pastures.

“I had initially been to the states but I had to come back home and in 2009, I left the country again and that's when Oye came. For so many months I was home deciding to stay there [overseas] or come back to Ghana. I was getting frustrated and one day, I just decided to return home to continue the ministry and perhaps that is my song of praise – God is good – he has not failed me,” Armaah narrated.



He stated that even though he was playing for a church in the states and had people who were willing to support him, he could not have abandoned his “baby” Harmonious Chorale.



“In Atlanta, I was playing for a church called the United Ghana Christian Church, UGCC. I had wonderful people in Atlanta who were willing to support my ministry; they wanted me around. In fact, they love me and I also love them but I had started something here - Harmonious Chorale [and couldn’t have abandoned it].”



When asked why he formed the choral group, James Varrick Armaah explained that he formed the Harmonious Chorale just to do professional singing.



“I want to create something different by going with the instructions of the various composers. Personally, I think that style of music was peaceful and very inspiring,” he observed.

