The interesting moment Shatta Wale knelt before Kennedy Agyapong on stage

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, pulled a surprise on patrons when he showed up on the stage at the 2022 Afrochella concert held in Accra.

Mr. Agyapong made his way unto the stage during Shatta Wale’s performance that was witnessed by thousands of charged audience.



Upon spotting the Assin Central MP on stage, Shatta paused his performance and knelt before him.



“Daddy God bless you. Daddy God bless you so much… God bless you daddy,” Shatta said while clinging to Mr. Kennedy Agyapong’s feet.



In what seemed like a goodwill message to the crowd Mr. Kennedy Agyapong said;



“I just want to wish you all a merry Christmas. Have fun and when you go back, tell your friends about Ghana so they’ll also come and experience, next year.”



Meanwhile, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jnr, the first son of Kennedy Agyapong is said to be the co-founder of Afrochella Festival.

The festival is an annual entertainment event that allows Ghanaian and African diverse cultures to be showcased through music and dance.



In 2021, it was held for one day. This year's event was organized for two days from Wednesday, December 28 to 29, 2022.



EB/WA