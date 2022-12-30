0
Menu
Entertainment

The interesting moment Shatta Wale knelt before Kennedy Agyapong on stage

Video Archive
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, pulled a surprise on patrons when he showed up on the stage at the 2022 Afrochella concert held in Accra.

Mr. Agyapong made his way unto the stage during Shatta Wale’s performance that was witnessed by thousands of charged audience.

Upon spotting the Assin Central MP on stage, Shatta paused his performance and knelt before him.

“Daddy God bless you. Daddy God bless you so much… God bless you daddy,” Shatta said while clinging to Mr. Kennedy Agyapong’s feet.

In what seemed like a goodwill message to the crowd Mr. Kennedy Agyapong said;

“I just want to wish you all a merry Christmas. Have fun and when you go back, tell your friends about Ghana so they’ll also come and experience, next year.”

Meanwhile, Kenneth Takyi Agyapong Jnr, the first son of Kennedy Agyapong is said to be the co-founder of Afrochella Festival.

The festival is an annual entertainment event that allows Ghanaian and African diverse cultures to be showcased through music and dance.

In 2021, it was held for one day. This year's event was organized for two days from Wednesday, December 28 to 29, 2022.

Watch the video below



EB/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How 2022 proved Vice President Bawumia’s economic theories right
Hopeson Adorye's cryptic post after Bawumia's visit
Justin Kodua issues stern warning to Abronye over media rants
Social media users ‘dissect’ Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony
Hannah Bissiw scolds ex-NPP MP
Adiza Osman: The National Chief Imam’s wife details how she met him
Has Russian Embassy in Accra indirectly responded to Akufo-Addo
The biggest photography library in Africa opens in Accra
I have seen my son only once in the last four years’ - Hannah Bissiw laments
Here are all NDC's General Secretaries since 1992
Related Articles: