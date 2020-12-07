The internet reacts to how unbelievably peaceful the 2020 Ghanaian election is

Election 2020 presidential candidates, John Dramani Mahama and Nana Akufo-Addo

Over the course of this year, Ghana has got some good press in the international media.

First, as a result of the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and then as a result of some pop-culture trends that emerged over the course of the year.



The latest reason why Ghana is being commended internationally is because of the 2020 Presidential Elections.

As compared to some of its neighbours and other countries across the continent, Ghana is being touted as a bastion of democratic values. In fact, even the US which has been viewed globally as the epitome of democratic governance saw the sitting president dispute the results of its just passed election.



Although right here in Ghana there is no shortage of complaints being brought against our democracy, the peaceful nature of our elections is still something that citizens, and the world, show appreciation for.