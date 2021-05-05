The larger your nose, the bigger your penis - Japanese study finds

The research by some Japanses says the size if your nose could determine the size of your penis

Laugh about this, get intrigued or find it as weird as you want but hey, if it is a study giving us such details, then perhaps it is a true finding.

According to a study undertaken by some Japanese researchers, it has been discovered that men with large sniffers tend to pack large penises as well.



“This study is the first to demonstrate the relationship between stretched penile length and nose size,” wrote researchers from the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine, reports the New York Post.



The report further referenced a Daily Mail report that stated that, to determine the connection, scientists examined the bodies of 126 recently deceased middle-aged men, measuring everything from the cadavers’ height and weight to the circumference and length of their flaccid members.



Published in Basic and Clinical Andrology, the study said that scientists approximated the measurements of each subjects’ manhood when erect by laying each stiff down and extending the willy up as high as it would go.

After this, they compared the lengths of the noses of their subject with how high the willies went.



It was found, the report added, that men with 2.2-inch snouts packed larger penises that clocked in at 5.3 inches long even as the corpses with beaks smaller than 1.8 inches packed manhoods measuring up to 4.1 inches long.



“The fact that nose size is related to stretched penile length indicates that penile length may not be determined by age, height or body weight but has already been determined before birth,” per the study.



The report stated further that, “While researchers discovered a link between nose and penis dimensions, “the reason why stretched penile length and nose size are related is still unclear,” they wrote. Throw in the fact that the experiment is limited to dead Japanese males and more research may be needed into the relationship.”