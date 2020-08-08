Entertainment

The last time I had sex was a year ago – Princess Shyngle

Princess Shyngle

Ghana based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle, has made a shocking revelation about her sexual life on social media which has sparked a wide debate on her Instagram page.

The curvaceous actress posed a question that; “When last did you have sex?” on her Instagram page and gave her answer to the question.



According to the actress, the last time she had sex was on the 4th of September, 2019.



“As for me the last time I had sex was 4th September 2019 by 7am in the morning”, she wrote on Instagram.

Her answer has shocked most of her followers making some of them doubt the veracity of her claim.



