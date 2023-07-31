‘The law should deal with Blacko to deter others’ – Mr Logic

Black Sherif

Controversial entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic has called on the management of Cruise People Limited to ensure fast-rising singer, Black Sherif is made to face the law to serve as a deterrence to other artists.

On Wednesday, July 19, 2023, the ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ crooner was picked upon his arrival at the Kotoka International Airport by officers of the Ghana Police Service over a contractual breach involving a July 4 show he failed to honour in Greece.



Blacko, as he is affectionately called, was reportedly billed to perform on a cruise ship in Greece for which he reportedly charged US$40,000 and received half of the amount, however, the singer did not turn up.



It is against this backdrop that Mr Logic is calling for his prosecution.



According to him, the actions of Blacko and his team were unprofessional, an attitude he believes is inhibiting the growth of the creative arts industry.



He believes that for the creative space to be taken seriously and to thrive, one should hold each other responsible and accountable.

He added that should the law be applied fairly to Blacko, other artists and celebrated would be cautioned against doing the same.



"Artists should take a cue from this challenge, we are in a professional space and the law should take effect. let them go defend themselves in court so lessons can be learned", he said while speaking on the United Showbiz show.



He added, "We are not making use of the court, and we take certain things likely in the creative space, the industry is known for unseriousness, and its high time the narrative change should we want a better professional environment".



EAN/BOG