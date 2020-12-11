The lifespan of every relationship depends on communication – Sex Coach

Sex Coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness, has asserted that the lifespan of every relationship is greatly dependent on how effectively the partners communicate.

She disclosed that the reason behind most broken homes and breakup in relationships is the lack of communication. Per this, Dzifa defined communication as finding a conducive way of talking to one’s partner about issues in a relationship.



Further in the interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on eTV Ghana’s adult edutainment programme ‘In Bed with Adwen’, she noted that communication in a relationship is very important because it helps for the relationship to grow and have a solid foundation.



She continued that communication also “helps for the partners to know and understand each other better”.

According to Dzifa, how far a relationship will go and how strong it will stand depends on how the lovers communicate, when they communicate and even where they communicate.



The sex coach advised that married people and those dating, should not underestimate the power of communication.