'The meeting of queens' - Tiwa Savage stirs reactions as she visits HRH Buckingham

TIWA AT BUCKENHAM PALACE Tiwa Savage at the Buckingham Palace

Thu, 9 Mar 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Afrobeats songstress Tiwa Savage, has paid a visit to the British Buckingham palace as part of the world's commemoration of International Women's Day.

The singer shared beautiful photos from the noteworthy occasion, showing her obvious excitement at the opportunity to have met HRH Queen Consort Camilla on her Instagram page.

The mother of one also flaunted her tailored crisp-white ensemble for the occasion and included a little video of the interaction she had with HRH Camilla.

While she reaffirmed that patience is the key to true strength, Tiwa's caption sparked comments on her page.

Read some below:

realwarripikin: "Patience is power Hmmmmm"

thedorchester: "Thank you for staying with us!"

bolu_flourish: "Only one Anty TiwA! ???? after you it’s still you abeg!"

official_thanky_: "Mama with doings"

colnel_walker: "Abg next time put me inside bag carry go"

djenimoney: "Fashion killer"

afro_fab_dolls: "Indeed Patience is Power. Simply Stunning"

See her posts below:

Source: mynigeria.com
