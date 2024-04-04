The moment Akuapem Poloo nearly broke her arm while attempting to touch the Kaaba in Mecca

Rosemond Brown, aka, Akuapem Poloo, spotted with her hands on the Kaaba

Akuapem Poloo, in the quest to abide by the tenets of her newfound Islamic faith, embarked on a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

She was part of the hundreds of thousands of Muslims all over the world, who were captured at the ‘Holy City’ and also around the Kaaba during this month of Ramadan.



Sharing her experience which was saddled with struggles, Akuapem Poloo said in her quest to have a feel of the ‘holy Kaaba’, she nearly broke her arm.



In a couple of pictures found on Instagram, her arm appeared bent as she navigated through the massive crowd, attempting to reach a particular spot.



She also announced her new ‘Hajia’ title, which is usually earned after a Muslim had visited the holy land of Mecca.



“I nearly broke my arms just to touch the Kaaba. Yes, I touched it; I kissed the Black Kaaba. With determination and hard work, and with the help of Allah, I made it. New Hajia in town (Hajia Haniya),” she wrote with excitement on Instagram on April 4, 2024.

Scores of netizens have since congratulated her on the new feat.



The significance of touching the Kaaba, which houses the Black Stone



Islamic tradition holds that the Black Stone fell from Jannah to show Adam and Hawa where to build an altar, which became the first temple on earth.



Muslims believe that the stone was originally pure and dazzling white, but has since turned black because of the sins of the people who touch it.



According to a prophetic tradition, touching the Kaaba, which houses the Black Stone, is an expiation for sins and also attracts blessings.

Akuapem Poloo converts to Islam



Over a year ago, Akuapem Poloo announced a change in religious affiliation.



The actress took to her Instagram page in August 2022 to reveal that she had converted from Christianity to Islam.



One can recall that Akuapem Poloo's post came with some pictures of her, with some Islam clerics who seemingly helped her with her journey.



She was seen with her hair covered, wearing a loose-fitting dress while holding an ablution kettle and a prayer mat.

"Alhamdulillah full Muslim now. Thanks to the Deputy Imam of ASWAJ Ga West and Cheif Imam on Nsakina Quran Reciter and his board for assisting in this," the actress announced.





EB/BB