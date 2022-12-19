0
Menu
Entertainment

The moment Davido and Chioma shared a kiss in Qatar

Davido Chioma Kissing.jfif File photo of Davido and Chioma kissing

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Davido and his wife, Chioma left fans gushing as they returned to social media to continue their public display of affection.

The couple who lost Ifeanyi Adeleke, their first son in October 2022 took time off social media to grieve.

Davido, in his first social media post since the tragic incident, shared photos of Chioma getting him ready for the event.

A video of the couple sharing a kiss during a hangout with a group of people also surfaced online and elicited warm reactions.

In the video, Davido and Chioma were dining with some friends when he (Davido) leaned forward to kiss his wife.

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Meet the National Executives who will lead NPP, NDC into 2024 elections
Wives, children of business mogul Asuma Banda fight over his custody
Five reasons behind Asiedu Nketiah’s landslide victory over Ofosu-Ampofo
NDC Polls: Anita De Soso descends on 'outsiders’
I’m keen about 31st night more than Messi – Rev Owusu Bempah
Why the Rawlings’ don’t talk to me – Victor Smith details
Hannah Bissiw ‘forces’ NDC scarf on Captain Smart, calls out Onua TV for bias
Murtala Mohammed takes on Okyenhene over National Cathedral defense
Leaked tape: Asiedu Nketiah should have known better – Inusah Fuseini
You are behaving like Akufo-Addo – George Opare Addo told