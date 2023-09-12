The moment John Dumelo and Lydia Alhassan met at voter registration centre

In a lighthearted exchange, John Dumelo, an aspiring member of parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon, and the incumbent MP Lydia Alhassan crossed paths during the limited voter registration exercise at the Electoral Commission's office.

The friendly banter between the two added a touch of camaraderie to the event.



As they both appeared to supervise the ongoing registration process, John Dumelo, with a spirited tone, promised the incumbent Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wougon, Lydia Alhassan, a showdown in the 2024 elections.



With a grin, the actor confidently declared, "We are giving you a showdown in Ayawaso West."



Lydia Alhassan responded with a playful jab, "Oh, see, anything I do, you are doing the same."



Their exchange of words was met with laughter, and they continued to interact with their constituents who had been brought to the registration center from various locations.



Despite a pending interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other minority parties, the Electoral Commission (EC) has initiated the Limited Voter Registration exercise at its district offices across the nation.

The registration period spans 21 days, concluding on October 2, and operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.



The EC has set an ambitious target for the 2023 Voters Registration exercise, aiming to register a minimum of 1,350,000 individuals. This projection is based on the assumption that such a number of people have reached the age of 18 since the last registration exercise in 2020.



