The most stimulating yet hidden female sex organ you probably never heard of

The vagina, boobs, and other female sex organs are said to be great stimulants but ever heard of the vestibular bulbs?

Closely related to the clitoris and deep in a woman’s vulva lies this erectile organ that is said to be the key to unlocking mind-blowing sensations and taking sexual satisfaction to new heights.



The vestibular bulbs are two bulbs of erectile tissue that extend towards the urethra and vagina on the edge of the clitoris.



The vestibular bulbs are said to cause vaginal orgasmic contractions, and just like ejaculation in men, this organ usually engorges with blood during sexual arousal.



Signs to note when stimulating the vestibular bulbs is that the labia minora become turgid, doubling, or tripling in thickness and this feeling can be likened to the same pleasure men feel when the tip of their penis is being stroked.



Let’s take a look at some techniques that can unlock the stimulation of the vestibular bulbs, as illustrated by US-based Ghanaian sex and relationship educationist, Jessica Opare Saforo.

Foreplay



Concentrating on the clitoris for a very long time can be very uncomfortable so when the vestibular bulbs are being stimulated, blood flow rushes to the area, causing them to orgasm.



The vestibular bulbs can through gentle caresses and massages to intimate kisses. Spending intimate time on foreplay is the key to unlocking these gems.



Communication



You need to get your partner to guide you to this hidden treasure, that is if she actually knows anything about it. Allow her to communicate her desires so you know what feels pleasurable to her anytime you are working your way through her vagina.

Stimulate the outer edges of the vagina



Massage more up than down, especially in the beginning. Try every kind of stroke, from small circles to pats. Spend a considerable amount of time in there, and this will awaken the erectile tissue. Each time you give a massage, it will engorge faster and fuller. The goal is to have the tissue all around her vagina so engorged that it almost has the texture of a gel. When you spot the area wiggling like a gel, then you’ll know you have done a good job.



Sex toys



Vibrators and other toys, although not admired by many, can be incredibly effective in stimulating the vestibular bulbs when inculcated into sexual intercourse.



Perfect your oral technique

When performed skillfully, oral stimulation can work wonders in activating these vestibular bulbs.



Explore different types of techniques and pay close attention to your partner’s reaction. In giving oral stimulation, always endeavour to give the bulbs and clitoris equal attention and this can be done circularly. Up and down, up and down repeatedly.



NB: Some women who have experienced childbirth and other health-related conditions in the vagina, may experience a condition known as vestibulitis.



This is characterized by a stinging or burning pain at the opening of the vagina that is provoked by sexual intercourse and the insertion of objects such as tampons.



For such women, stimulating their vestibular bulbs will cause them pain and not pleasure.







