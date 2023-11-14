The pledge McBrown made to Otumfuo about ‘Heal Komfo Anokye’ project

Actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown

The Heal Komfo Anokye project being embarked on by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has attracted lots of interest from prominent personalities in the country who have contributed to the funding of the project.

Actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown has promised to liaise with the companies she is associated with for them to contribute financially to the project to fix the problems at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).



She emphasized the need for the publicity about the project to be intensified for others to hear about it and come on board to aid the initiative.



Speaking at the Heal Komfo Anokye project ceremony led by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Kumasi, Nana Ama McBrown indicated that she would collaborate with the publicity committee to let the public know about the project and use her media platforms to help as well.



“I work with companies. I have the belief that if I engage them, they will come and contribute. Each one of us will speak with companies we are working with to contribute their quota to this project,” she said at the event.



Speaking on how to enhance the publicity about the project, she said, “We [Kumawood stars] would collaborate with the committee to give the necessary publicity to this project be it TV commercials or door-to-door. If we intensify the publicity about this project, it will help to get more people on board.”

Agya Koo, Akrobeto, Asabea and other Kumawood stars were present to grace the occasion and pledged to contribute their quota towards the project.



Background



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s “Heal Komfo Anokye Project” seeks to raise US$10 million in a public fundraising drive for the renovation of the 70-year-old in-patient wards at the Hospital.



The facility according to reports, has not been refurbished for many years, with portions of the building developing defects, including the ceilings, tiling, and general ward environment.



The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital is the major referral health facility in the Ashanti region, serving the health needs of patients in 12 out of the country’s 16 regions.

