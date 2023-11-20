The poorest I’ve ever been is $1,200′ – Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire and philanthropist Femi Otedola, has revealed the poorest she has ever been in life.

The 27-year-old described a period where she had $1,200 in her account as her poorest state in her life.



She disclosed this during an interview with popular YouTuber, Korty EO.



Korty EO asked: “What’s the brokest [poorest] you have ever been?”



Temi simply replied: “$1,200.”

One can recall that singer and entrepreneur, Mr Eazi recently revealed that he has tied the nuptial knots with his fiancée, Temi Otedola.



He said contrary to popular opinion, his marriage to Temi was not a secret.



He added that the video of his song ‘Legalize’ was the footage of their wedding in Venice.