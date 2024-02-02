The preacher's time should even be reduced for more music - Estelle Safowaa to Eastwood Anaba

Estelle Safowaa and Eastwood Anaba

Ghanaian gospel musician Estelle Safowaa has reacted to the ongoing topic of music in churches.

According to her, preaching time in churches should be reduced to make way for music.



Her comments come after the founder and president of Fountain Gate Ministries, Reverend Eastwood Anaba had expressed his concern about the excessive focus on entertainment in churches.



The reverend said that instead of preaching the word of God and ministering healing and salvation, many churches focused on praises and worship.



He said that many churches would die if they removed the musical instruments and the entertainment from their services.



"Sometimes I just imagine if there's no drum, there's no organisms, there's no guitarists. And you take away all the music and entertainment. Many of our churches will die. I mean, you remove that, it will be like the oxygen support has been removed. And that's because the entertainment in our churches sometimes, I think is too much," he said.



In reaction to that, Estelle Safowaa, speaking on the Daybreak Hitz Show on Hitz FM on February 2, said that the time spent preaching in churches should rather be reduced to make more time for music.

Citing examples of people who have experienced miracles from listening to gospel music, Estelle Safowaa said that music can have the same effects as preaching and even prayer.



“Music does a lot. I would particularly say that we really need to reduce the preacher's time, people can even pray longer when there’s music. So I would disagree with Rev Eastwood Anaba.



“So if you ask me to compare, music can do what preaching can do, music can heal, music can bring joy to people,” she said.



ID/BB



