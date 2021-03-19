The reason behind Prophet Kumchacha’s new look revealed

General overseer of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei popularly known as ‘Kumchacha’ has been captured in a new physical look.

The controversial man of God in an interview with KofiTV was seen wearing a fully grown white beard and a pair of spectacles to match.



Apart from the white beard, Bald Kumchacha now has hairs growing all over his head.



Explaining the reason behind his look he said: “I’m 50 years but with a baby face. Because of that, people don’t really realize how old I am. I have six children. 3 of them are in the university. My firstborn is 26 years old and she is a nurse. I want people to know that I’m not a little boy. I have now embraced my old age,”



Asked how he is able to maintain a young look despite his old age, Kumchacha said:



“I take very good care of myself, I eat very well. I don’t just eat anything I lay my hands on. I don’t visit the gym but you can see my muscles, it looks like that of a fitness coach. I am very fit,”

Meanwhile, the popular man of God has explained the meaning of his name, ‘Kumchacha’.



He stated in an interview with Happy FM that: “Kumchacha is a Latin word that means a ‘powerful man of God’. If a Latin man mentions the name Kumchacha then he is talking about a powerful, anointed, and great man of God



Watch the video below



