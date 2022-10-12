The reception at Swaziland was positive - Abiana on performance abroad

Abiana on E-Forum

Ghanaian singer and songwriter Eldah Naa Abiana Dickson, known by her stage name Abiana, has narrated how her music was easily accepted by people in Swaziland but it's a different story in Ghana.

According to Abiana on E-Forum on GhanaWeb TV hosted by Abrantepa, people gravitated towards her performance in Swaziland more than in Ghana.



“You could perform and people will look at you like ‘Ah, the song we don't know it ooo, we don't know it ooo’ but when I went there (Swaziland) it was a different approach.



“It made me understand that I need to spread my tentacles wide and look at touring different African countries.



“From when I started my performance to the end of the performance, I realised that the people were standing on their feet whilst it was not even done here (Ghana),” she disclosed.



She also mentioned that, although she was new in the system before flying to Swaziland, people had already paid to attend her show after researching her.

“I had come fresh in the system and they had used my name for the event, but for people to look me up and say I will pay this amount of money to come and watch this girl from Ghana, then, I said, there is something special about me,” she added.



Abiana also added that because of the lack of support from her Ghanaian counterparts, she has psyched herself to understand that they will support someone only after their songs have made waves.



“I know they will still do it with other people, but there is something special about me. It made me come to the realisation that there is much more for me to do when it comes to performing live," she added.



Abiana is expected to host a concert dubbed 'AbianaLive' at Zen Gardens on October 15, 2022. The singer mentioned that she was poised for the show and was ready to give her fans a spectacular performance.





