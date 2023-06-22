The release of ‘Mea’ changed my life in the industry – Kelvyn Boy

Afrobeat singer, Kelvyn Boy

Afrobeat singer Kelvyn Brown, who has gained popularity under his stage name Kelvyn Boy, has shared details of the song that got him both national and international recognition.

Since beginning his career in 2017 with the release of ‘Toffee,’ featuring Medikal, Kelvin Boy has become a household name in the music industry.



In an interview with Adwoa Noella on TV3’s Newday morning show, the singer stated that although he had released songs, which include ‘Na You’, ‘Yawa No Dey Feat’, ‘Momo,’ and ‘New Year,’ the song that brought him to the limelight was ‘Mea.’



On that song, which was produced by Samsney, he collaborated with Joey B.



The Afrobeat singer explained that after he released that song, he landed a lot of gigs to perform at shows, and that changed his life in terms of money, gaining him popularity.



“I had other songs, but ‘Mea’ came in, and I was like playing shows every weekend like I was getting hype... and it changed my life as in money and all of that,” he said.

When asked how the song came about, he disclosed that it was through a beat he heard, and suddenly, the rhythm of the song began to play in his head, and that was it.



He also said that Joey B contributed to the song becoming a hit in Ghana and other countries because he also did some magic on the song.



“I was actually sleeping, and a guy was playing a beat because we had recorded a song already. I was tired; I went to sleep, and it rained, and he said, Super, I have ordered a ride. At dawn, he began to play a beat, and I couldn’t sleep, and the ‘Mea’ melody was ringing in my head,” he added.



