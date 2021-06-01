The road contractor came to my office to beg me – Shatta Wale claims

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

•Shatta wale stormed the site with his gang on motorbikes

• He wanted them to extend the road to his office but the whole thing turned into a brawl



•Shatta Wale said the overall boss of the project came to him for forgiveness



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has averred that the contractor working on the Adjiringanor road project rendered an unqualified apology to him after the drama that happened on site.



He explained that after an interaction with the overall boss of the project, he made known that he was willing to extend the work to his office.



While giving his side of the story on Hitz FM monitored by GhanaWeb, the musician said, “When this matter happened, we went back to the office and within 10 minutes, their boss came to the office to ask for forgiveness. That is the contractor of the whole project. He said he would have called me this morning to tell me about the extension of the road to my office because he didn’t know that I have come back to town.”

Shatta Wale added that the project manager was also directed to apologize to him for what had transpired.



“The contractor came to beg me, told me that we will go and meet the guy that is in charge. When we got there, this contractor told the guy (one in charge) that he should come and apologize so they can come and do my road. That was how this thing ended,” he stated.



But the project manager, Kennedy Acquah squashed the claims that his boss never begged Shatta Wale over the brawl.



He said his boss will under no circumstance entertain this ‘lawlessness’ behaviour from someone who allowed his boys to attack them while at work.



