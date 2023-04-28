The role of waist beads in lovemaking

A file photo of a woman in beads

Beads have been utilized across various African cultures for adornment, cultural significance, and spiritual purposes for many years.

The waist bead in particular, has consistently been a generational unique feminine accessory, that has gained popularity in lovemaking, with many men finding them attractive and stimulating.



Some men who exclusively spoke to GhanaWeb, have expressed that the sight of their partner wearing waist beads can be a major turn-on, due to the feel and sound of the beads against their partner's skin.



For instance, according to some men, playing with the beads and watching them roll during the doggy-style position can be particularly alluring.



“I easily get turned on when his woman comes out of the shower, dripping wet, and has her beads on. This makes me easily have an erection, and while making love in the doggy position, I go crazy over her beads rolling up to her back area,” a young man expressed.



“Beads are like stimulation for me to easily have an erection, and if it was my intention to sleep with a woman once, I am able to make love to her again because of how easily I am turned on by the waist beads she wears,” said another.



Others also mentioned that grabbing and holding onto their partner's waist beads during lovemaking makes them feel powerful and in control.

“Oh Yes!! I do love beads on my woman when making love. There's something to that feeling of roughness on the lady's skin. There are ways to even grab onto the beads that make it feel like you're more in control. I love beads, to be honest,” another stated.



“Beads accentuate the curvature of a woman and elevate their sensuality in a way that resonates with Afrocentric accessories. It captures the senses of a man in a way that’s primordial and lustful,” said another.



Other men opt for a variety; a different kind of waist ornament.



"I don’t mind beads." For me personally, just a thin gold chain is sexy. If my girlfriend is around the house wearing a crop top and shorts, it's a nice feminine accessory. Not all beads, though,” an individual said.



“Oh, I love it. It makes the lady attractive. And shows the Humos love it. Its role is more of a garnishing effect,” another asserted.



However, it is important to recognize that cultural beliefs and spiritual concerns may influence how other people view beads in the context of lovemaking.

This was captured in the views of respondents who shared a different view.



"Beads on the waist are great and good-looking!" I love to see them on ladies, and they are super attractive to behold, but not on my woman. This is because of my religious and traditional beliefs and because of stories I have heard about beads. There was this lady who confessed to spiritually messing up the lives and finances of guys with seven beads she wears during sexual intercourse. So although beads are a great turn-on, the potential risks are many. "I would pass!,” an individual said.



NB: This article reflects the views of respondents based on a research.



