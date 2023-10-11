The royalties I've received from Ghamro is not enough - Afro Moses bemoans

Musician, Afro Moses

Ghanaian internationally recognized artiste, Afro Moses has expressed his worry over the monies paid to artistes in Ghana as royalties by the Ghana Music Right Organization (GHAMRO).

According to him, the funds he earned from outside the country as royalties have helped him to purchase land and build a house for himself.



The artiste disclosed that he received GH¢100 on one occasion and GH¢2,000 another time from Ghamro as royalties.



Speaking in an interview with Asempa FM which GhanaWeb monitored, Afro Moses chided Ghamro for the unsatisfactory payment made to artistes in Ghana as royalties.



“I used the royalties I got abroad to buy land and build a house abroad. Don’t even raise that issue. If I decided to deal with them [Ghamro] it would be an issue so I don't want to talk about it. I was given GH¢100. And another time I was given GH¢2,000 even that one I haven’t touched till now because I've reserved it to do something.



"With the number of my songs that have been played in Ghana, I’m supposed to earn a lot,” said Afro Moses.



Ghamro has come under criticism by some artistes in the creative arts industry in terms of the amount paid to them as royalties.

Most of the artistes deem the amount as meager considering their output in the music industry.



