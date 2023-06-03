The savage response Nana Romeo gave Afia Schwarzenegger during a recent confrontation

Nana Romeo, the host of Accra FM’s Entertainment Capital, in an interview with Zion Felix, has made some revelations about a phone conversation he had with Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger.

Speaking with Zion Felix, Nana Romeo claimed that, he shut Afia Schwarzenegger up with a single response when she called him on the phone to verbally abuse him.



According to him, he advocated for former friends Mzbel and Afia Schwarzenegger to quash their issues and make amends because they are both grown women with children. He also asked them to stop going back and forth online and leave the petty beef for upcoming industry players. Mzbel did not pay heed, call or reach out but Afia Schwarzenegger, who was in Europe at the time called him and rained insults on him.



"Recently Afia Schwarzenegger called me to speak her mind but I only said two things to her. Those two things held more weight than everything else she said. Some of us don't talk much, but when we do, it's like a bomb,” he said.



The radio presenter continued “One faithful day, I received a call, it was Afia Schwarzenegger...and the insults followed. She called me a villager and insulted my mother... my response really hurt her feelings.”



Zion Felix curiously asked the exact response Nana Romeo gave Afia Schwarzenegger and his answer was that " I told her I don't smoke cigarettes or weed neither do I take alcohol so if someone who smokes insults me, I will not be pained. Those utterances really hurt her feelings... We later met at Kaywa's mother's one-week celebration and she tried to cause drama but I ignored her and left."

Nana Romeo also stated that despite their differences, he will always love Afia Schwarzenegger because she is a lovely and funny person. Above all, she's human and should be called out when she's wrong because as big and powerful as the President of Ghana is, he gets called out too.



Watch the full video below:







