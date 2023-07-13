The seven strong charges Hajia4Reall has been slapped with and what they mean

In the midst of issues pertaining to Hajia4Reall’s trial in the US, we take a look at the exact charges she is currently battling in court and what they entail.

With the highest being felony, the popular Ghanaian socialite has been hit with a total of seven charges linked to fraud, theft, and money laundering.



This was disclosed by Kofi Adoma Nwawani, who has been furnished with documents.



Hajia4Reall after being arrested in the United Kingdom and extradited to the United States, where her supposed victims reside, has since been making court appearances.



According to reports, she has been granted bail with strict conditions but none of the offences have been terminated.



Let's take a look at the offences below:



Attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud



According to the United States’ department of justice, where a scheme and artifice to defraud is shared by two or more, it becomes a conspiracy to defraud.

The essential elements of conspiracy to commit mail fraud or wire fraud in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371, are (1) an agreement between two or more persons; (2) to commit mail fraud or wire fraud; and (3) an overt act committed by one of the conspirators in furtherance of the conspiracy.



Conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud is usually tried at the federal level. Unfortunately, this means that those who are convicted of federal conspiracy to commit fraud face much harsher punishments, as a convicted defendant could be required to pay fines of up to $250,000 and spend up to 20 years in prison.



Fraud by wire, radio or television



According to the US Department of Justice, wire fraud involves an electronic communication of some kind, such as an interstate phone call. It is very similar to mail fraud, in that, there must be interstate communication and an intention to acquire money from someone else via false pretenses. This could conceivably involve running ads via television or radio encouraging individuals to buy into a scheme that turns out to be fraudulent.



Persons found guilty shall be fined or imprisoned not more than 20 years, or both.



Money laundering, fraud and other conspiracy



Money laundering occurs whenever funds derived from criminal conduct are deposited into the banking system, utilized to make a purchase, or exchanged in any way. Virtually every criminal offense that derives a monetary gain can be subject to money laundering charges.

Conspiracy occurs whenever two or more people agree to commit a crime and perform two or more overt acts towards the agreed upon crime. A charge of conspiracy is premised upon the agreement, rather than the actual performance, of the criminal act.



Money laundering, fraud and others



This is similar to the previous point, but has ‘other’ charges linked with it.



Conspiracy to receive stolen money



Whoever receives, possesses, conceals, stores, barters, sells, or disposes of any goods knowing it is stolen, commits the crime of ‘receiving stolen money’, according to the US constitution.



One count of receipt of stolen money, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.



Sale or receipt of stolen goods, securities money and so on

Sale of stolen goods worth more than $5000 is a type of felony, especially, where the stolen goods have crossed a state or the United States boundary and are known to be stolen.



Felony



The highest among the charges Hajia4Reall has been hit with is felony.



It is a crime that has a greater punishment imposed by statute than that imposed on a misdemeanor. In some states, a felony is a federal crime that is punished by a death sentence.







Background



Mona Faiz Montage, widely known as Hajia4Reall was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.

According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15 for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.



The news has since flooded social media, topping Twitter trends amidst massive reactions from netizens online.



EB